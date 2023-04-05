Kenya: Five in Court for Torching Building Housing UDA Offices in Siaya

Siaya — Five people suspected to be part of a group that torched United Democratic Alliance offices in Siaya were yesterday arraigned in court charged with arson.

The suspects, Michael Ochieng, Felix Omondi, Godwin Ochieng, Elly Omondi and Julius Omondi appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Ms. Margaret Wamban accused of torching the building, the property of one Mr. Peter Achoch.

They denied the charges and their lawyer, Mr. Leonard Okanda asked the court to release them on bond. Okanda urged the court to consider granting reasonable bond or bail terms for his clients whom he described as real hustlers

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons committed the offence on March 30 this year, by setting ablaze the property valued at Sh15 million.

"They live from hand to mouth and cannot afford hefty cash bail or bond," said the lawyer adding that other than the second accused, the rest were permanent residents of Siaya town.

Okanda told the court that the second accused, Felix Omondi, was arrested in Kiambu on 1st April, 2023 and taken to several police stations without being informed of the reason for his incarceration.

"Since it was 1st April, 2023 which is known as Fools Day, he thought that somebody was pulling a prank on him," said Okanda as the court burst into laughter.

Last Thursday, a group of demonstrators overpowered the police and vandalized the building that is situated along the Siaya - Luanda road on the outskirts of Siaya town before setting it ablaze.

The demonstrators had earlier brought business to a standstill in the town when they took to the streets in response to calls by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leadership that had called for mass action to protest against the high cost of living and alleged election injustices. - Kna