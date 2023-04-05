Kenya: CAK Ditches Kenya Railways Offices for CBK Pension Towers

4 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) will relocate its offices, currently stationed at the Kenya Railways Headquarters in Nairobi, to a new facility.

In a tender notice published on local dailies, CAK said that the new place of work will be setup at the CBK Pension Towers, whose construction was recently finished.

The competition watchdog is looking for a person or company to conduct partitioning on the 15th to 18th floors.

Other work to be done on the new office includes cabling work at the Harambee Avenue-based office block.

"Duly completed tender documents should be submitted in a plain, sealed envelope, clearly marked with the ten-der name and reference number," CAK acting Director General Adano Wario said on the statement.

"The documents should be deposited in the Tender Box located on the Ground Floor of the Authority's Headquarters or sent to the address below."

CAK is a statutory agency established under the Competition Act, No. 12 of 2010.

The Authority's mandate is to promote and protect effective competition in markets and preventing unfair and misleading market conduct.

CBK's Pension Towers, which was opened by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta last year, is a 27-story building that cost about Sh2.49 billion.

It consists of a currency museum, offices, and conference rooms, among others.

"Detailed tender documents, outlining the description of goods, works/services required, and the instructions, are accessible free of charge on the Authority's Website.....and on the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP)...," it added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.