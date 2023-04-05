Kenya: CAK Ditches Kenya Railways Offices for CBK Pension Towers

Nairobi — The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) will relocate its offices, currently stationed at the Kenya Railways Headquarters in Nairobi, to a new facility.

In a tender notice published on local dailies, CAK said that the new place of work will be setup at the CBK Pension Towers, whose construction was recently finished.

The competition watchdog is looking for a person or company to conduct partitioning on the 15th to 18th floors.

Other work to be done on the new office includes cabling work at the Harambee Avenue-based office block.

"Duly completed tender documents should be submitted in a plain, sealed envelope, clearly marked with the ten-der name and reference number," CAK acting Director General Adano Wario said on the statement.

"The documents should be deposited in the Tender Box located on the Ground Floor of the Authority's Headquarters or sent to the address below."

CAK is a statutory agency established under the Competition Act, No. 12 of 2010.

The Authority's mandate is to promote and protect effective competition in markets and preventing unfair and misleading market conduct.

CBK's Pension Towers, which was opened by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta last year, is a 27-story building that cost about Sh2.49 billion.

It consists of a currency museum, offices, and conference rooms, among others.

"Detailed tender documents, outlining the description of goods, works/services required, and the instructions, are accessible free of charge on the Authority's Website.....and on the Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP)...," it added.