Kenya: Azimio to Meet on April 6 Over President Ruto's Bipartisan Process

Nairobi — The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party is slated to hold a parliamentary group meeting on Thursday to deliberate on President Williams Ruto proposal for a Bipartisan process to resolve grievances led to weekly anti-government mass protests.

This comes a day after President Ruto held a meeting with the Majority side in the National Assembly and Senate, and reportedly instructed the teams to consider the proposal as a matter of priority.

Kimani Ichung'wah stated that he will be meeting with the Minority side to discuss the composition of the team to be ready by the time parliament resumes from recess next Tuesday.

His Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot assured Kenya Kwanza supporters that the parliamentary leadership affiliated to the party would make the right decisions in the negotiations.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed has indicated that they will be pushing for the establishment of a Committee which will comprise 14 members, each side producing seven members.