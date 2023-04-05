Kenya: TV Comedian Eric Omondi Charged With Creating a Disturbance

Nairobi — TV comedian Eric Omondi Otieno has been charged with an offence of creating disturbance.

Omondi appeared before Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Abdul Zainab where he denied criminal charge and was released on a cash bail of Sh5,000.

Eric was presented by lawyer Danstan Omari who pleaded with the court that his client was performing his duty as tv comedian and the hearing will be raising issue touching on Article 37 of the constitution which allows individual to express their freedom of assembly and will be asking the court to make a finding the accused did not commit an offence

The matter will be mentioned on April 13 for pretrial.