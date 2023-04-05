Kenya: IG Koome Defends Police Delay to Kenyatta's Farm During Invasion

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has refuted claims that the delay on police deployment to former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family Northlands estate during invasion by unknown persons was intentional.Koome said Tuesday in his first media briefing after the Northlands invasion during Azimio demos on March 27, that police tried their best noting that most officers were engaged in anti-government protests in different parts of the city hence the delay.

Though it took police close to 24 hours to respond to the invasion which saw looting and destruction of property, Koome stated that the National Police Service tried its best in containing the situation.

"That day we had officers spread all over. In Kawangware, in Kibera and were responding to situations as we were getting and receiving distress calls, we responded and we did well as a service," Koome said.

"But we are subject to audit by our fellow Kenyans and we have learned lessons from the feedback we are getting and we continue to improve as a service."

IG Koome expressed his commitment to serving Kenyans without fear and favourOn Mar 28, Opposition Leader Raila Odinga is blamed President William Ruto who was out of the country at the time for the spate of attacks on private properties during Azimio demos.

Odinga alleged that the government-sanctioned goons on Northlands and his firm East Africa Specter where the property was looted and destroyed.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader mentioned that the violence witnessed in the country was part of President Ruto's modus operandi in any quest for change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let there be no confusion here. Violence has been Ruto's stock in trade against Kenyans whenever Kenyans have sought to change their lot and what happened yesterday is not any different," he stated.

Odinga pointed out that despite the Azimio Coalition ensuring their protest remained peaceful in different parts of the country. The state was hellbent on disrupting the demonstrations and characterize them with chaos.

He stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government had a hand in the scenes of violence witnessed in Northlands, in Kisumu, Kibra, Mathare and Spectre company.

"Despite Azimio supporters bending over to ensure that the protests are conducted strictly within the law, the State, under the direction of Ruto and Gachagua, did everything to ensure the protests degenerate into chaos and lead to death," the Opposition Leader said.The ODM Leader warned that more attacks on private properties will be meted on Kenyans opposed to the clamor for changes in the country.

The Azimio Leader decried that President Ruto's administration was drawing back the achievements in the constitution insisting that they will not allow it.

Odinga and Ruto have since agreed to pursue a bi-partisan approach to resolve the issues that had led to the protests.