Kenya: Trade, Commerce Top Agenda as President Ruto Visits Rwanda

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to travel to Rwanda for a two-day state visit where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Paul Kagame.

According to State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed, the two heads of state will discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

In a statement, Mohamed also indicated that the talks will also focus on the Northern Corridor Integratiuon projects and food secuity.

"The visit is further expected to enhance trade abd commerce cooperation within the East Africa Community (EAC) and the African Continent as the two leaders re-affirm their commitment to EAC integratio and the Africa Contionental Free Trade Area Cooperation or trade and economic growth," he stated.

Regional peace and security will also feature in the discussions that will culminate in the singing of bilateral agreements.