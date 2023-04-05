Kenya: President Ruto Directs That Vulnerable Groups Should Get Their Pay Early

4 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Vulnerable groups such as the elderly will now be paid their stipends ahead of civil servants' monthly pay.

President William Ruto said the move will cushion and enhance their sense of belonging in the society.

He was speaking on Tuesday during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

Under the new scheme, the Government has allocated KSh28 Billion to support cash transfer programmes.

"Such an intervention will address exclusion by increasing the social protection cover of the vulnerable besides ," said President Ruto.

He noted that this will also support their economic empowerment to enhance resilience.

The President told the meeting that social protection is as urgent as is the country's economic development.

"It cannot wait until 2030 when we will have achieved our economic vision; we can simultaneously pursue them."

He said the drive behind the urgency is that "too many people cannot afford a decent living, are vulnerable, marginalised and at the risk of being left behind".

"Empowering the millions at the bottom of the wealth pyramid will eliminate poverty, reduce inequality and enhance our momentum towards shared prosperity."

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua observed that the Government is investing in people to enable them participate meaningfully in the economic transformation of Kenya. - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

