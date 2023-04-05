Kenya: President Ruto Affirms No Handshake With Odinga as Bipartisan Talks Set to Kick Off

4 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kigali — President William Ruto has ruled out a handshake with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga days after he agreed to facilitate a bipartisan process to resolve grievances that led to weekly anti-government mass protests.

President Ruto who is on a two-day State Visit in Rwanda, affirmed that he will not get into any "unconstitutional" political agreement with opposition.

The President ruled out the possibility of a handshake with his political rival and once again defended his election, saying the election was carried out transparently and results published for all to see.

Odinga has meanwhile been calling for protests to compel President Ruto's administration to honour various issues it has, among them the high cost of living, alleged discrimination in State appointments, as well a purported lack of transparency in the country's electoral body.

