Mozambique: General Hospital Receives First Batch of Equipment

Maputo — The construction of Beira General Hospital, in the central Mozambican province of Sofala, budgeted at 27.6 million Euros, is concluded and it has started to receive the first batch of equipment.

"The first batch of equipment is already in the city. We are waiting for the second one to be received in the current quarter', revealed Ermelinda Maquenze, the Spokesperson of the Sofala State Representation Council, cited in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias.'

According to Maquenze, the equipment for imaging and the stomatology laboratory is on the way.

"The health sector has been making efforts in order to bring more equipment to Beira General Hospital', she said, adding that the hospital will almost have services of a second level hospital, equivalent to a district hospital.

Beira General Hospital occupies 1,500 square metres. It contains two floors and it will have a capacity of 290 beds, three operation theatres, physiotherapy, maternity and intensive care facilities, and a laboratory for urgent services.

The General Hospital should relieve the pressure on Beira Central Hospital, the largest health unit in central Mozambique.