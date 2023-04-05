Rwanda: Fathers Need Longer Paternity Leave - Here's Why

According to Eugene Ngoga, a father of two, paternity leave that is longer than the four days presently permitted to fathers in most organisations in Rwanda, is critical, particularly given the changing dynamics of the Rwandan community.

He explained that previously when a woman gave birth in Rwanda, her mother or mother-in-law would move in to help care for the baby and support the mother as she recovered.

"However, this is no longer a reality in the homes of many couples," he said, adding that, as a result, the couple is now solely responsible for caring for the new-born and any other children they may have.

"Now, if your wife had a difficult delivery, it is even more imperative. Fathers should be facilitated as they want to be more present for their families. Longer paternity leave would allow you to focus on being there for them," he added.

This is Ngoga's take on the recent suggestion made by Members of Parliament to increase paternity leave from four to thirty days.

Contrary to the clear reasons why mothers deserve maternity leave, long enough to recuperate and properly breastfeed their children for the first three months, the question being posed is why fathers would require a month-long paternity leave.

MP Frank Habineza raised the issue that the four-day paternity leave was insufficient, pointing out that "by the time it is over, the mother and the baby are usually still in the hospital."

MP Annoncee Manirarora also emphasised that four days is too short a time for a man whose wife is facing complications during childbirth, or who has given birth to a premature baby when his support is most essential.

A cited example where this has been feasible is Sweden. Swedish parents are entitled to 480 days of paid parental leave when a child is born or adopted. Each parent -- should they be two -- is entitled to 240 of those days. In the case of multiple births, an additional 180 days are granted for each additional child.

Activist organisations like Rwanda Men's Resource Centre (RWAMREC) and Rwanda Civil Society Platform (RCSP) have also been pushing for paternity leave to be at least half of the leave provided to the mother in Rwanda.

In a previous interview, RWAMREC chairperson Venant Nzabonimpa pointed out that a man's role in Rwandan society was previously confined to putting food on the table and not getting engaged in the rest of the family's needs.

"It was common to see women shouldering the majority of parenting responsibilities; feeding, diaper changing, washing, early vaccination, and medical checks. However, now is the time for things to change," he said.

Child Development Specialist, Jean D'arc Mukamusoni, trained in identifying development and psychological disorders in children, also said that it is unfortunate when fathers are not able to be involved in the early stages of their child's life.

"The first three years are critical for a child's development such as cognitive, emotional, physical, and language development. Various studies have shown that children with involved fathers, tend to have higher levels of sociability, confidence, and self-control," she commented.

So what's the rationale behind advocating for longer paternity leave?

To remove parental biases

Paternity leave allows fathers to equally participate in the parental responsibilities of the new-born.

A recent assessment by RWAMREC, "Paternity Leave. Understanding gaps, barriers and challenges for a gender-sensitive parental leave", points out that it is common in Rwandan culture to see women taking on the bulk of responsibility for parenting, especially in the early months.

For instance, in Rwandan culture, it is common for both mother and baby to move to another room, as it is believed that caring for the new-born is their primary and almost exclusive role.

Hence, an increased paternity leave could be empowering for men to feel more included in childcare.

Gives mothers more time to rest

Psychologist Ashley Schappell D'Inverno, PhD, a behavioural scientist writes in the American Psychologist, that paid parental leave for fathers means more time for mothers to rest and recover after giving birth.

It allows their spouses to assist them with the new-born, their own health, and, most importantly, being there for them emotionally.

Her paper also shows that women who go through this new phase with little to no support from their partners--especially those who return to work in under two months--face more depressive symptoms and more marital and self-esteem problems

Promotes parent-child bonding

Longer paternity leave means fathers have more time to bond with a new child, and will be more involved in caring for their children right from the start.

One study of working fathers in the United States found that those who took two-week or longer breaks were much more likely to be actively engaged in their child's care nine months after delivery, including feeding, changing diapers, and waking up in the middle of the night to check on the children.

Promotes gender equity

Research findings show that longer paternity leaves could change long-held societal norms about gender, work, and household duties.

They show that when men use their maternity leave, the number of chores performed by fathers and mothers may become more gender-balanced over time, with men spending more time per day on household tasks and childcare.

Improves developmental outcomes for children

Studies on the development of children show that when fathers are more engaged with their children, children tend to have better developmental outcomes, fewer behavioural problems, and improved cognitive and mental health outcomes.