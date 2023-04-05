Rwanda: Kivu Queen Uburanga - Rwanda's 'Floating Hotel' Ready to Sail

4 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The Kivu Queen Uburanga, Rwanda's first-ever motor yacht, has been fully constructed and tested on Lake Kivu, according to the governor of Western Province, Francois Habitegeko.

A five-star floating hotel, the Kivu Queen Uburanga, will be officially launched in June this year and will offer services in Karongi, Rubavu, and Rusizi Districts.

Kivu Queen1Boat manufactured 100% in , ⁦@KarongiDistr⁩ ,⁦@RwandaWest⁩ was successfully pushed into water today. #Rwandaworks. ⁦@JCMusabyimana⁩ ⁦@RwandaInfra⁩ ⁦@RwandaLocalGov⁩ ⁦@YolandeMakolopic.twitter.com/bbTI1uLTQe-- Habitegeko Francis (@HabitegekoFran1) April 3, 2023

The boat will feature 10 modern cabins, a swimming pool, a restaurant, a bar, and a viewing deck with a hot tub, allowing travelers to explore some of Rwanda's most desirable locations in luxury.

The project, designed to promote tourism and cross-border trade, is expected to be profitable, according to Theophile Niragire, vice mayor in charge of economic affairs in Karongi District.

The boat hotel will be managed by French company Mantis under Accor Group, the largest hospitality company in Europe and the sixth-largest hospitality company worldwide.

