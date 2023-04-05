Rwanda: Police Begin Issuing Electronic Provisional Driver's Licenses

The Department of Testing and Licensing, Rwanda National Police, on Monday, April 3 announced the issuing of an electronic provisional driving license to successful candidates and those already in possession of valid ones.

The service will be accessible on the digital platform Irembo and the new system takes effect today, April 3.

According to officials, any successful candidate who passed the provisional driving test will be able to pay and access his/her driving license digitally.

"Those already in possession of a provisional driving license can make a payment through Irembo and download it without additional payment," they clarified.

Police added that either a soft or hard copy license will be presented to officers whenever needed. However, this applies to people who want provisional driving licenses only.

Meanwhile, the provisional driving license is only valid for two years. The law stipulates that one has to be 18 years for drivers of cars in categories A and B, and above 20 years for the rest.

NP has been reinforcing the road safety campaign to influence safer road usage and prevent accidents.