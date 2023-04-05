Rwanda: La Jeunesse Players, Coach Charged Over Assaulting Referees

Rwanda FA's disciplinary committee on Tuesday, April 4, banned three La Jeunesse players and assistant coach over assaulting referee Toni Karemera during the club's second division league match against AS Muhanga in early March.

According to a statement issued by Ferwafa on Tuesday, March 4, the players in question Yves Imena, Salomon Oleko and Said Nshimiye were slapped a six-month ban and a fine of Rwf50,000 each while La Jeunesse assistant coach Kassim Ndayisenga has been banned from all football stadiums for at least one year and a fine of Rwf100,000.

The statement indicates that the quartet was involved in violent assault on the referee accusing him of controversially ruling out La Jeunesse's goal for offside during La Jeunesse's 1-0 defeat to AS Muhanga on March 3 at Muhanga Stadium.

The incident unfolded when Saidi Nshimiye thought that he scored the opening goal for his side inside the second half of the match before it was ruled out after assistant referee Pacifique Ruhumuriza flagged him offside.

Nshimiye was not happy with the decision and immediately ran towards the referee and kicked him, a violent offense that saw him sent off after he was shown a straight red card.

After the final whistle, La Jeunesse players and the coaching staff rushed to the pitch and started attacking the referee.

Karemera, who was the fourth official, ran to the defense of his colleague, only to be beaten up and injured in the head. The referee had to be taken off the pitch on emergency stretchers and rushed to the hospital.