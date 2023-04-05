Kenya: DR Congo - Nairobi Process Making Progress, Says Kenyatta

The Nairobi Process on the restoration of peace and stability in eastern DR Congo which was initiated, in early 2022, by former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, and supported by all East Africa Community leaders, has continued to make "steady and important progress."

Noteworthy progress had been made following the three conclaves of EAC Heads of State and the three Nairobi conferences convened in 2022 by the facilitator of the Nairobi Process, former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

An April 3 statement by the office of the facilitator to the EAC-led inter-Congolese dialogue indicates that South Kivu Province has enjoyed relatively increased peace and reduction of hostilities since the peace process started while North Kivu has also seen a decline in violence but remains volatile.

"Steady progress is being made including delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected populations and further deployments to secure key areas and towns," reads the statement.

The statement by Kenyatta's office came as the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) sent more troops to eastern DR Congo to reinforce the East African Community regional force.

The regional force, which initially comprised Kenyan troops, was first deployed to eastern DR Congo in November 2022.

The arrival of additional troops from South Sudan - reinforcing troops from Kenya, Burundi, and Uganda - marks the final phase of deployment of regional troops into eastern DR Congo as directed by the EAC Heads of State during their extra-ordinary Summit held in Bujumbura on February 4.

The Nairobi Process has both political and military tracks that are highly structured and embedded in legal and political structures and rules and regulations of the EAC with appropriate checks and balances for deployment and execution.

Preps for fourth inter-Congolese consultations

As noted, Kenyatta in collaboration with the EAC Secretariat and other strategic partners convened a planning workshop from March 14-17 in Naivasha, Kenya, ahead of the anticipated consultations of the fourth inter-Congolese consultations.

This was in fulfilment of directives of the EAC Summit in Bujumbura on February 4 and the AU Peace and Security Council meeting held on February 17 in Addis Ababa which called for the re-energization of the political process.

The overall objective of the Naivasha workshop was to: take stock of the political developments in eastern DR Congo since the conclusion of the third Nairobi intra-Congolese consultations; and to facilitate the planning for the fourth intra-Congolese consultations, consider and validate the proposed organizational structure for fourth Nairobi consultations; the proposed programme; and the proposed Consultations logistics and budget.

The Naivasha workshop drew participants from the government of the DR Congo, the government of Kenya, the EAC Secretariat, technical advisors to the facilitator, the office of the UN special envoy to the great lakes region, MONUSCO and observers (Switzerland, UK foreign Office London, USA, Belgium and Burundi).

The workshop completed the planning for the next stage of the political process, specifically planning for the fourth Nairobi multi venue conference. The latter is intended to take place in eastern DR Congo but anchored in Kinshasa through a national consultation which will initiate the multiple town conferencing process.

Meanwhile, it is emphasized, the military track has continued to make progress, and to undergird the political process, as envisioned by the Nairobi agreements.

In this regard, it is noted, "the military track of operations towards peace and stability" in eastern DR Congo "remains on course as envisaged" by the regional force mandate with ceasefire still holding between the Congolese army, the M23 rebels "and other active armed groups for the last three weeks."

M23 to vacate Kitchanga and Kiwanja

The EACRF has now fully deployed as envisioned by the Nairobi Process with the last phase of deployment being the South Sudan People Defense Force on April 2.

The "major armed group M23 has withdrawn" from locations in North Kivu on the western front; Sake-Mshaki-Neenero and Kilolirwe.

Kitchanga, as noted, was scheduled to be vacated by Tuesday, April 4.

This has been verified by Ad hoc Mechanism, Angola-led EJV (ICGLR) and the EAC monitoring and verification mechanisms.

The main supply route of Bunagana-Rutshuru-Kibumba-Goma that will allow free movement of goods and people and delivery of humanitarian assistance will also be secured, it is noted, the facilitator's office noted. Ugandan troops deployed there are already working to, among others, open the Bunagana-Goma main supply route.

The Kenyan contingent in the regional force, EACRF, is in Kibati-Kibumba and Rumangabo.

Burundi is in Sake-Mshaki-Karuba and Kilolirwe and projected to deploy to Kitchanga. The Ugandan contingent is in Bunagana and projected to deploy in Kiwanja by April 15.

"All these developments on the political and military track signal the continued commitment of East African Heads of State to the Nairobi process," as well as the continued engagement of the facilitator in providing leadership towards the conclusion of the peace process for eastern DR Congo, the statement said.

"Furthermore, and importantly, these developments also signal that more of the armed groups are now complying to the terms of the Nairobi process, and are therefore ever more likely to be all integrated into the political track of the Nairobi process in the future."

The facilitator will continue to reach out to all parties, both political as well as armed groups, in his continued efforts to help bring peace to the east of the DR Congo.

As noted, the Nairobi process continues to work hand in glove with the Luanda process, led by President João Lourenço of Angola, both on political and military tracks but also on humanitarian actions.