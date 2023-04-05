Rwanda: Gasamagera Assumes Office as RPF Secretary General

The newly elected Secretary General of the ruling party, RPF-Inkotanyi, Wellars Gasamagera, on Tuesday, April 4, assumed office in a ceremony that was held at the party headquarters in Rusororo.

The handover ceremony between the outgoing Secretary General François Ngarambe and the incoming Gasamagera was witnessed by staff members at the general secretariat.

Also present was the new party Vice Chairperson, Consolee Uwimana and her successor Christophe Bazivamo.

Gasamagera was elected during the party's 16th National Congress to replace Ngarambe who has held the office for the last 21 years.

The congress attracted more than 2,000 party members and was also attended by invited guests from local political organisations and representatives of friendly parties from different countries.

The congress also coincided with the celebrations of the party's 35 years of existence.

The same elections of the new RPF National Executive Committee (NEC), saw President Paul Kagame re-elected as the party Chairman. The party also got Uwimana as the first woman vice chair since its inception.

Gasamagera, who until last month served as the Rwandan ambassador to Angola, thanked the RPF-Inkotanyi, which he said he owes his own existence. He also thanked party members and the Chairman for the continued trust put in him through the various assignments.

"I also want to thank my predecessor and the staff at the general secretariat for the work done which is not only reflected in the progress made by the party, but the whole country as well," He said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gasamagera promised to use all the resources availed to him by the party to steer the team to be even more efficient, while urging the staff to be ready to embrace change in terms of mindset that will enable them work faster and better.

Besides his ambassadorial post, Gasamagera was the Commissioner in charge of Political Mass Mobilisation in the RPF.

On his part, Ngarambe thanked the nation for the trust put in him, and thanked the General Secretariat staff for the good work done over the years which is reflected in the party's and the country's achievements.

He reminded the staff members that despite what has been achieved, there is much that remains to be done, urging them to work closely with the new leadership to continue championing the continued transformation of the country.

The celebration of 35 years anniversary and the congress ushered the party into a new era of responsibilities and continued contribution to the development of the country under a new committee.

Reflecting on the party's journey, Kagame highlighted the contribution of young and old, men and women, who sacrificed, and that many of them are no more, while others are still living but with wounds of all kinds.

"Now that all that is taken into account and understood we have to move on with our task of continuing to achieve and continuing to be accountable as we thrive."