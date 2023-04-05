Africa: CAF African Schools Football Championship Draw Invitation

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) invites members of the media to the official draw of the CAF African Schools Football Championship.

The inaugural youth football competition that will see top schools from all over Africa will be played in Durban between 5 - 8 April at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

The final will he played at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, 08 April at 10h00.

Members of the media are invited to attend the draw. There will be an opportunity to engage with the Minister of Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Zizi Kodwa, the Deputy Minister Nocawe Mafu, CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba and African football legends.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE Tuesday, 4 April

VENUE Moses Mabhida Stadium

TIME 15h00

*Mixed Zone will follow after the draw.

