Africa: All Systems Go for CAF African Schools Football Championship Draw

With less than 24 hours to go before CAF officially kicks off the CAF African Schools Football Championship in Durban, the official draw of the competition is set to be conducted today at the majestic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

A first of its kind in African youth football competitions, the inaugural CAF African Schools Football Championship will see a total of 14 teams, equally split between boys and girls representing all six of CAF's zones where they emerged as national champions.

All participating teams have descended onto the city dubbed as South Africa's playground and are ready to do battle at the King Zwelithini and Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium between 5 - 8 April.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship forms part of the CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe's visionary goal of making African football to be globally competitive, which he emphasised during the launch earlier this year in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The best investment we can make to ensure that African football is amongst the best in the world and self-sustaining, is to invest in schools' football and youth football development infrastructure for boys and girls at club and national level. This is one of my key focus areas as President of CAF", said the CAF President.

The CAF African Schools programme is a development project that focuses on organised school's football through the African Schools Football Championship, to further increase the social impact of football on the continent.

Confirmed Teams to be drawn for the fixtures:

Boys Competition

1. Clapham High School - South Africa

2. CEG Sainte Rita - Benin

3. Complexe Scolaire Ben Sekou Sylla - Guinea

4. CS Horizon of Bukavu - DR Congo

5. CEM Belaouche Mouhend Oulhadji - Algeria

6. Royal Giants High School - Uganda

7. Salima Secondary School - Malawi

Girls Competition

1. Edendale Technical School - South Africa

2. CEG Colby - Benin

3. CEG Mfilou - Congo

4. Ecole Omar IBN Khatab - Morocco

5. Anse Boileau - Sychelles

6. Fountain Gate Dodoma Secondary School - Tanzania

7. Scan Aid - The Gambia