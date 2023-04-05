Ethiopia: Parliament Revokes Dr Chala Wata's Immunity, Approves Lelise Desalegn's Appointment As President of Federal High Court

4 April 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The House of Peoples Representatives (HoPR) has voted to revoke the immunity of MP Chala Wata (PhD) on a corruption related offense.

Dr Chala, former president of Bule Hora University, has had his immunity revoked accused of involvement in procurement works outside of the government procedures which led to embezzlement.

The Ministry of Justice which asked for Dr Chala's immunity to be revoked said money accounted in millions has been deposited into Dr Chala's account and a residential building which was registered under his wife's name has been found.

The Parliament approved the decision to revoke his immunity by majority vote with one abstention, Dr. Chala Wata himself.

Meanwhile, the parliament also approved the appointment of president and vice-president of the Federal High Court. Accordingly, former vice president of the federal high court Lelise Desalegn has been voted as president of the court with majority vote and two abstentions. The appointment of Zahra Umer Ali as vice-president of the court has also been approved in the same manner. AS

