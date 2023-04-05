South Africa: Inquest into Chris Hani's Death Petitioned on 30-Year Anniversary of Struggle Icon's Death

4 April 2023
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called for an inquest into the death Chris Hani on the 30th anniversary of the struggle icon's death, IOL reports. A petition posted to Change.org calling for the action has received 971 signatures as of 11:38 on April 5, 2023.

According to Polity.org, Chris Hani's nephew, Mphatheli Hani, offered his support of the petition after becoming aware of it, saying: "The family appreciates any effort to bring more information to light regarding the assassination. We have said on record that we have questions, and that we believe there is information about the assassination that has not been shared."

The SACP has made multiple requests for an inquest into Hani's death but renewed efforts following the release for prison of Janusz Walus, the convicted killer ordered to serve a two-year parole period. Speaking on the release of Walus, SACP Central Committee Member responsible for Campaigns Tinyiko Ntini said in a statement: "Following the Constitutional Court judgment handed down on November 21, 2022, the SACP launched 135 days programme of activism towards the 30th anniversary of his assassination. The main demand is for the State to establish an inquest into his death."

Ntini added: "The Constitutional Court has failed to protect communists by releasing an ideologically-driven assassin, who remains resolutely anti-communist and not ready to speak the absolute truth." Walus was originally sentenced to life imprisonment and had previously been denied bail four times by the Constitutional Court.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.