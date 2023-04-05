Angola: João Lourenço Hails Angolan People for Knowing How to Preserve Peace

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said on Tuesday that the country and the Angolan people have been able to preserve the peace that was achieved on April 4, 2002.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony to several Angolan personalities and institutions, the Head of State promised to do everything so that the country would never again return to war.

In the ceremony held in the framework of the celebrations of the 21st anniversary of the Day of Peace and National Reconciliation which is marked on April 4, João Lourenço highlighted the role played by the former President of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos in the achievement of peace.

"On this date of commemoration and reflection, we call out the name and the memory of President José Eduardo dos Santos, the Architect of Peace and National Reconciliation", said President João Lourenço.

He highlighted that José Eduardo dos Santos knew how to interpret the will of the people regarding the brotherly embrace between brothers and the reunion of the great Angolan family.

João Lourenço also recognized the achievements and patriotism of Angolans, in general, who distinguished themselves in the struggle for National Independence, in the defence of National Sovereignty and in the conquest and preservation of peace and national reconciliation.

Youth Commitment

In his speech, the President of the Republic underlined the fact that April is not only the month of peace and national reconciliation, but also is dedicated to the Angolan youth.

He said that it was the young people who for many years saw their student or professional careers temporarily or permanently interrupted, to serve the country in defence of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to João Lourenço, it is this same youth, who with the achievement of peace, have been rebuilding the country's infrastructure, building the roads, the different industries, the satellite towns, hospitals, universities and schools.

He informed that it is the youth who have built the hydroelectric dams, the photovoltaic plants, the ports and airports, the oil refineries, the projects to fight the drought in the south of Angola, and so many others that generate jobs and guarantee the economic and social development of the country.

João Lourenço recalled that both in the past and present, the youth has been a determining force for the country's development, representing a significant part of the Angolan population.

He stressed the need to take good care of young people, transmitting them the values of patriotism, ethics, civism, love for work, dedication to studies and reading, defence of the Environment and Nature, respect and protection to the elderly, children and women.

According to the President of the Republic "it is time for each political party, party leader, church, educational institution, NGO, each one of us, individually, to ask ourselves if we have kept our word".

To João Lourenço, the question also serves to assess how the teachings have been passed on, which example on acts and behavior they receive from society, to prepare a youth within the noblest values of our civilization and culture.

João Lourenço warned about the importance of always being associated with good causes, to policies and programs that create, educate and train young people who defend and build peace, stability and social order, that preserve the public and private patrimony.

He said it is fundamental to make the most of all the potential of young Angolans, their inner strength, energy, vigour, intelligence, innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, to better serve our country.

"In this month of youth, I congratulate all the young Angolans, in Angola and in the diaspora, for their month, for all they have done and are doing for the good of Angola and Angolans", he emphasized.

On the occasion, the Angolan President congratulated the personalities who were distinguished with Orders and Medals, "for having deserved this public recognition of the Angolan homeland".