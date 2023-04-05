Angola: President João Lourenço Pays Tribute to José Eduardo Dos Santos

4 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in Luanda paid tribute to the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, by laying a wreath on the tomb of the former President of Angola.

The ceremony, which took place at the Republic Public Square, in Luanda is part of the celebrations of 21 years of Peace and National Reconciliation (April 04) which is marked as the result of the Luena Memorandum of Understanding, which put an end to the war in Angola.

President João Lourenço was accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço and members of his Cabinet, as well as the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa.

Considered Peace Architect, José Eduardo dos Santos was President of the Republic of Angola from 21 September 1979 to 26 September 2017.

At the age of 79, he died in Barcelona, Spain, on August 8, 2022, victim of an illness.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.