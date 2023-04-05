Angola: President João Lourenço Pays Tribute to José Eduardo Dos Santos

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in Luanda paid tribute to the former President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, by laying a wreath on the tomb of the former President of Angola.

The ceremony, which took place at the Republic Public Square, in Luanda is part of the celebrations of 21 years of Peace and National Reconciliation (April 04) which is marked as the result of the Luena Memorandum of Understanding, which put an end to the war in Angola.

President João Lourenço was accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço and members of his Cabinet, as well as the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa.

Considered Peace Architect, José Eduardo dos Santos was President of the Republic of Angola from 21 September 1979 to 26 September 2017.

At the age of 79, he died in Barcelona, Spain, on August 8, 2022, victim of an illness.