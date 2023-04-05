Ethiopian High-Level Delegation Confers With President of Somalia

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian High-Level delegation held a fruitful discussion with the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud in Mogadishu.

The high level delegation led by vice president of the Prosperity Party, Adem Farah along with the State Minister of Foreign affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga and other higher officials is in Mogadishu for a working visit.

As part of its visit, the delegation held a fruitful discussion with the President of Somalia focusing on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest to Ethiopia and Somalia.

During the occasion, the delegation conveyed a message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to President Sheikh Mohamoud.

The delegation has also held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abshir Omar Jama and discussed bilateral and regional issues of common interest, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides have exchanged views on how to strengthen the existing cooperation, which anchors on various areas, particularly on security and commerce fields.