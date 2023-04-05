Tanzania: NMB Supports Education, Health Sectors in Morogoro

NMB Bank has handed various equipment worth 42.3m/- to three district councils in Morogoro Region as part of its commitment to support health and education sector development.

The Morogoro district councils that benefitted from the bank's support are namely Mlimba, Malinyi and Morogoro Municipality.

The NMB Bank Central Zonal Manager, Mr Nsolo Mlozi said here that the bank's support which is part of its corporate social responsibility seeks to create a shared value for communities where the bank operates.

"As a bank, we remain committed to working closely with all development partners including the government to enhance sustainable development in areas where we operate," he said at Chita Secondary School in Mlimba District Council.

The bank after registering a record 429bn/- profit after tax last year committed 6.2bn/- to support various corporate social investments in its priority areas including health, education and emergencies this year.

The NMB Bank Government Relations Manager, Mr Peter Massawe, said the beneficiaries of the bank's support include Bigwa College which received 100 chairs and 100 tables, Sinyaulima Ngerengere Primary School that received building materials.

Others are Chita Secondary School received 50 chairs and 50 tables, Ngoheranga that received 50 chairs and 50 tables, Mwembeni Malinyi Primary School that received 50 desks and Malinyi District Hospital that received eight delivery beds to enhance maternal health.

"Our support seeks to create a conducive environment for the beneficiaries in three district councils within the Morogoro Region. We believe the donation will go a long way in minimising and addressing some of the challenges faced by the region," he said.

The Malinyi District Commissioner, Mr Sebastian Waryuba said the bank's support came timely since his district is currently working on a strategy to improve social service delivery urging other companies to support its effort.

On his part the Mlimba District Acting Executive Director, Mr Kulaba Dotto said that the district still faces an acute shortage of desks noting that Chita Secondary School and Kalengakeru Primary School still face a shortage of 1690 tables and chairs.