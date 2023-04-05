Tanzania: Simba, Yanga See Quarters' Hurdles

TANZANIAN envoys Simba and Young Africans know their quarter-final opponents of the CAF Interclub competitions after a draw to be conducted in Cairo, Egypt today.

The envoys marched into the last- eight stage of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively after doing well in their respective group-stage assignments.

Simba, who were packed in Group C of the Champions League finished second after collecting 9 points from six matches, which drove them into the quarterfinals and are looking forward to reaching the semis.

They cherished three wins and three losses while they managed to score 10 goals most of which came through a record 7-0 win over Horoya at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Msimbazi Street Reds ended their group C campaign as runners-up to Raja Casablanca who produced 16 points in six matches and stamped a record of scoring 17 in their group stage games of the Champions League.

However, Simba's possible opponents are Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) who topped group B with 14 points, Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) who completed at the top of group A with 13 points, or Esperance Tunis (Tunisia) who commanded group D with 11 points.

On the other hand, Yanga cleared their path into the Confederation Cup quarterfinals after finishing at the summit of Group D with 13 points generated from four wins, one draw, and one loss.

They scored 9 goals against 8 goals netted by the second-placed US Monastir who also secured 13 points from six games after winning four games, drawing one match, and conceding one loss.

Yanga's best record was to win all their three home fixtures which guaranteed them 9 points and are upbeat to go as far to the final,

Their three possible rivals who finished the group stage campaign in second place are USM Alger who scooped 11 points in Group A, Rivers United of Nigeria who collected 10 points in group B and Pyramids who garnered 11 points in group C.

Tanzania has since joined Algeria, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, and Egypt which have representatives in both Champions League and Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

History books have therefore been written for the country to deploy two envoys in group stage and quarterfinals of CAF Interclub Competitions and both are certain to do well.