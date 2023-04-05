Zimbabwe: Rejuvenated Caps Brings Hope of Better Days

CAPS United supporters are believing again.

Who can blame them after a tumultuous 2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season which witnessed the Harare giants falling from grace.

CAPS United endured their worst season in recent years with the club spending a better part of last year with a house on fire.

Boardroom squabbles and bad blood between the club's executives and players impacted the field of play with CAPS United flirting with relegation, a low for a team of Makepekepe's stature.

The club showed the exit door to six of their senior players accusing them of causing disorder after demanding their outstanding salaries.

The combination of squabbles and poor performances of CAPS United witnessed their multitudes of supporters dwindling with a paltry attendance at their home matches.

Return of legend Lloyd Chitembwe could not turn the tide for CAPS United with supporters laying siege in some of their matches demanding an audience with the executives.

New season, new fortunes, renewed hope

The 2023 PSL season has brought with it renewed hope for CAPS United's faithfulls.

CAPS United has enjoyed a blistering start to the season recording two victories and one draw to sit in second position on the PSL table.

With the season in its early stages it is the start that has brought new hope to Makepekepe supporters who have begun making their way back to attend its home matches.

CAPS United are playing with renewed vigour and hunger this year much to the delight of their supporters.

However Chitembwe is not getting carried away by the impressive start of his charges.

"I am satisfied with the result but there is still work to be done. I still feel we need to work on a lot of things defensively and offensively," said Chitembwe after his team's win against ZPC Kariba.

Chitembwe has placed his faith in veteran players which has duly rewarded him in the opening matches.

Phineas Bhamusi, Kelvin Madzongwe, Godknows Murwira and Devon Chafa are some of Chitembwe's veteran lieutenants.

Last season's disgruntlement has turned into this year's victory songs with 'Makepeke bhora' echoing from the stands in their three matches.