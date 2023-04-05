Kenya: From Folklore to Film - Voline Ogutu's Creative Journey Behind Anyango and The Ogre

Inspired by a childhood folktale, Voline Ogutu reimagined it into a captivating modern film.

Ogutu, a Kenyan filmmaker, drew inspiration from a folktale she heard as a child to create her film, Anyango and The Ogre. The fantasy drama is set against the backdrop of a haunting childhood tale, in which 13-year-old Otis must protect his younger siblings from a monstrous presence that lurks inside their home.

Ogutu adapted the folktale for a modern audience by exploring themes of family, responsibility, and fear, with a particular focus on gender-based violence (GBV).

Through Otis' eyes, the subtle signs of abuse are shown, leading up to a horrific scene where the ogre is revealed and a life-changing decision is made.

Otis, as the eldest sibling, assumes the responsibility of protecting his siblings from harm. The filmmaker was struck by the folktale's depiction of children left alone in a hut in a forest full of ogres. To reflect this, she uses a song as a distraction for the children, drowning out the sounds of violence.

"The ogre in the story represents not only an abuser but also the societal structures that perpetuate an environment of abuse and do not provide support for women. On the other hand, Anyango's character is a representation of women," said Ogutu.

Anyango and The Ogre is a powerful exploration of the impact of violence on children and the importance of family and responsibility.

In an interview, Ogutu shared her inspiration for becoming a storyteller, advice for aspiring filmmakers on cultural storytelling, and discussed how her personal experiences shape her work while overcoming challenges in the filming process.

The Beginning of a Storyteller

Growing up, Ogutu always had a love for storytelling. One of her inspirations came from watching the BBC series, Merlin in 2008. She began to think about all the African legends and folklore that would make great series and films for both local and global audiences.

Incorporating Personal Experiences and Cultural Identity into Storytelling

Ogutu's upbringing was steeped in oral narratives that served as warnings for the challenges facing her community, and her skill in using metaphors to convey her perspective on real-life situations has been an integral part of her storytelling approach from an early age; she explained that at times, these real-life experiences are relayed through characters, places, or experiences, imbuing her tales with a deeper, more resonant meaning.

Memorable and Challenging Moments During the Film making Process

For Ogutu, capturing scenes of violence during filming was an especially arduous challenge, requiring a delicate balance of sensitivity and realism in order to accurately convey the gravity of the situation while ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved. She said that they struggled with the decision of whether to show the violence or use sound to convey it. In the end, the decision was made to use sound as the moments were already intense.

Unveiling the Richness of African Storytelling

Ogutu hopes to broaden the perspectives of audiences who may be unfamiliar with African storytelling and traditions. She believes that African stories are diverse because people and their experiences are diverse. "There is no one way to tell an African story," she said. As a millennial, she strives to write about relevant cultural practices and traditions within contemporary society, hoping to share perspectives that are not only relatable to her but also to her audience locally and internationally. Ogutu added: "That is the perspective that is relatable to me, their society, and hopefully the world."

Advice on Authentic Storytelling from Your Cultural Background

In providing guidance to aspiring filmmakers seeking to tell stories from their cultural backgrounds, Ogutu said the importance of striking a delicate balance between authenticity and relatability. "While it is essential to remain true to the local audience, it is equally vital to appeal to a global audience. Striking a balance between the two has helped her storytelling reach a broader audience," the filmmaker said.

What Ogutu Hopes You Will Take Away from Her Film

Ogutu said that Anyango and The Ogre is rife with metaphors that can be interpreted in a myriad of ways by different people. The core message of Anyango and The Ogre centres on the impact of societal value systems on our relationships, emphasizing how the value placed on individuals influences the nature of our connections with others. Ogutu described the movie as being centred around the value of women in society, including how society values women, and how - as a result - women value themselves.