Africa: Government Backs CAF African Schools Football Championship

South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa has thrown his support behind the inaugural2022/23 CAF African Schools Football Championship and believes it is a chance to promote nation-building and peace on the African continent.

Mr Kodwa says the South African government has given the competition its full backing and believes this first year is just the start for an event that can build bridges across the continent.

"It has a mission of supporting the African continent and is a legacy for CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, which must be embraced," Mr Kodwa said. "Not only by the federations, but also governments.

"They must not view sport as an extra activity at school. It must be part of the curriculum and the development of children.

"Put the game aside, sport is an activity of building bridges of peace on the African continent. We have had a lot of conflict on the African continent, so let's use sport to build bridges between nations."

Mr Kodwa says the spirit of friendship and fair play will be on display in Durban at what is an exciting addition to the African sports calendar.

"We want to use sport for nation-building and social cohesion to build an African renaissance. Sport has a role to play when we talk about silencing guns, that is a theme of the African Union.

"Sport can take the African continent to another level in terms of development and peace."

The 2022/23 CAF African Schools Football Championship will get under way on Wednesday at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban. The final will be played at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

The tournament features seven teams each in the boys' and girls' competition. The schools have come through national and zonal qualifiers to reach the continental finals.