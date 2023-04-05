Somalia: President Receives Credentials of New Ambassadors

4 April 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — President Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday received the credentials of new ambassadors to Somalia at the presidential palace, his office confirmed.

The ambassadors of Canada Christopher Thornley, Djibouti Mohamed Ibrahim Youssef, and Cuba Juan Manuel Rodrguez Vázquez submitted their diplomatic credentials to Mohamud.

The president welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between Somalia and their respective countries.

The Ambassadors conveyed greetings and a message from their leaders to the Somali President and promised to work on strengthening the historic ties between the countries.

They expressed their happiness to work in Mogadishu and their keenness to strengthen their countries' relations with it at all levels as Somalia is on the path to recovery.

The ceremony was attended by the state minister for foreign affairs and other diplomats.

