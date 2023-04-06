Zimbabwe: Youths Dominate CCC Candidate Selection As Chamisa's Experiment Is Put to the Test

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youths have thrown their names in the hat for party President Nelson Chamisa's Consensus Candidate Selection process, Wednesday.

NewZimbabwe.com has it on good authority over 15 of them have put themselves up for nomination in different wards and constituencies across the country ahead of this year's general elections.

The process was announced by Chamisa during last year's by-election campaigns as an alternative to internal elections he argued usually divide parties.

Party Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba will be seeking nomination for Bulawayo Central while his Youth Assembly counterpart Stephen Chuma and Tsitsi Mashiri are both eyeing the St. Mary's seat currently held by Dickson Tarusenga.

The current Bulawayo Central Member of Parliament (MP) is Nicola Watson.

Son to late democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai, Richard is confident he will face and unseat outspoken independent MP Temba Mliswa in Norton in what promises to be an interesting battle.

Tinashe Mavhaire Jnr will be vying for the Masvingo Urban seat whose current representative Jacob Nyokanhete chose to remain under MDC Alliance at the height of opposition leader Douglas Mwonzora's recalls.

Chuma's deputy Womberaiishe Nhende is expected to be nominated for Ward 27's council post in Glen Norah.

Cecilia Chimbiri, who deputised leadership of then MDC Alliance's Youth Assembly is reportedly looking at representing Budiriro in Parliament. Her close associate Joanah Mamombe is also targeting a return by retaining her Harare West seat.

Emmanuel Gumbo is seeking nomination for a Ward 9 (Harare East) council seat while fellow lawyer Kudzayi Kadzere is hoping for nomination to represent Warren Park in Parliament.

Hardened activist Pride Mkono is also eyeing a nomination for the same constituency.

The CCC announced a 14 member Candidate Selection Panel to lead the process.

It is led by human rights defender (HRD) Rashid Mahiya and made up of HRDs, Civic Society Organisation (CSOs) members and residents' leaders Vivid Gwede, Sthabile Dewa, Sebastian Bakare, Thandiwe Chakanetsa, Praise Moyo, Rodreck Fayayo, Innocent Sibanda, Sikhalo Cele, Tawanda Moyo, Ephraim Mthombeni, Amanda Ndebele and Shepard Ngandu.