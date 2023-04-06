Zimbabwe: I Have the Freedom to Speak Freely - Says Defiant Mahere Following Conviction

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere who was Wednesday convicted of communicating falsehoods has vowed she will not be deterred from speaking freely as provided by the constitution.

Mahere was found guilty of communicating falsehoods after she posted on Twitter, a video alleging that a police officer had killed a baby in 2020.

In the viral video, a visibly wailing woman was tussling with a uniformed police officer holding a motionless baby in her hands claiming the policeman had killed her baby after he struck her with a baton stick.

Mahere was found guilty of publishing falsehoods undermining the police and fined US$500.

Speaking to journalists after her sentencing, Mahere said: "At the end of the day, the constitution must be respected, no citizen should ever be afraid to speak in line with the constitution imperative.

"The constitution which is the supreme law says every citizen has the right to speak freely.

"So as citizens who have desires of change, who are hopeful about a new Zimbabwe that courage to speak in line with the constitution permits should never be taken away, so regardless of what transpired today, I remain bound by what the constitution provides, which is the freedom to speak freely".