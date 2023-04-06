Zimbabwe: I Have the Freedom to Speak Freely - Says Defiant Mahere Following Conviction

6 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere who was Wednesday convicted of communicating falsehoods has vowed she will not be deterred from speaking freely as provided by the constitution.

Mahere was found guilty of communicating falsehoods after she posted on Twitter, a video alleging that a police officer had killed a baby in 2020.

In the viral video, a visibly wailing woman was tussling with a uniformed police officer holding a motionless baby in her hands claiming the policeman had killed her baby after he struck her with a baton stick.

Mahere was found guilty of publishing falsehoods undermining the police and fined US$500.

Speaking to journalists after her sentencing, Mahere said: "At the end of the day, the constitution must be respected, no citizen should ever be afraid to speak in line with the constitution imperative.

"The constitution which is the supreme law says every citizen has the right to speak freely.

"So as citizens who have desires of change, who are hopeful about a new Zimbabwe that courage to speak in line with the constitution permits should never be taken away, so regardless of what transpired today, I remain bound by what the constitution provides, which is the freedom to speak freely".

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.