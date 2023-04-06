Kenya: City Hall to Unveil Sinai Memorial Health Facility

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government is set to unveil the Sinai Memorial Health facility.

This announcement was made during a Multi-sectoral team site visit led by Zipporah Mwangi, Chief Officer for Business and Hustler Opportunities who is also incharge of the Liquor Board.

The rehabilitation Centre, which will be the first of its kind in Nairobi County, will provide affordable and accessible evidence-based treatment services on an out-patient basis to persons identified as having alcohol use problems.

Some of the services to be offered will include community outreach services, screening and assessment of alcohol use and other mental health illnesses, medical and non-medical management of alcohol addiction, and counselling services.

The centre will not only offer addiction treatment but will also provide social support, general medical care, and re-integration back to the community for victims to the clients.

Said Zipporah Mwangi, Chief Officer, Business and Hustler Opportunities, "In line with the vision of Governor Sakaja and his Deputy, Njoroge Muchiri, of ensuring the provision of order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all the rehabilitation Centre will be situated at the newly constituted Sinai Memorial Health Centre.

The Centre will offer effective treatment services for persons affected by alcohol addiction and will also target the local population around Viwandani area which is primarily an industrious area with a huge population of people who are also adversely affected by alcohol use.

This centre will be a timely facility because recent statistics released by NACADA in 2020 report show that Nairobi alcohol consumption prevalence rate is at 15.7%."

Mwangi reiterated that alcoholism impacted families and communities negatively as it hindered a person's ability to engage in productive economic activities.

"This necessitated the Nairobi County Liquor board, whose mandate is to license and regulate the alcohol drinks to ensure that it puts in place funds and centres that support reduction of alcohol intake and also offer support to recovering addicts."

"Through this project we will be looking at ensuring that we effectively re-integrate recovered addicts back into the society and give after care to ensure they do not relapse and are able to continue working and contributing to Nairobi's economy. The Multi-Sectoral teams' approach is, therefore, to ensure that we have all the sectors involved in the recovery process," she stated.p

The Area MCA Mr Aaron Kanara, who was also present, commended Governor Sakaja's for his continued commitment to ensure recovering alcoholics would be provided with a base for rehabilitation and integration back to the society. He made a special plea to the County Government to construct a social hall in the area for use by the area youth.