Malawi: CDH Investment Bank Supports First of Its Kind Malawi Exporter Awards

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has supported Malawi Investment & Trade Centre (MITC) to successfully hold the inaugural Malawi Exporters Awards ceremony, which is underway at Bingu International Convention Centre till Thursday.

The Malawi Exporters Awards is an initiative aimed at recognizing and celebrating achievements of local exporters and speaking at the presentation of the sponsorship on Tuesday, CDHIB's Capital City Banking Centre Manager, Molius Mangaawuma said they decided to partner the noteworthy activity as it will support the national agenda to propel the export culture in Malawi and promote economic growth.

"We firmly believe that our investment in exports would contribute towards improving foreign exchange and also improve the standard of living for Malawians," he said.

MITC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Kwengwere thanked CDH Investment Bank for the support, which he said would contribute to the event that seeks to generate a platform for further discussion on how the country can develop exports.

The Malawi Exporters Awards is a national program recognising and honouring Malawian exporters who have achieved sustainable growth through innovation and commitment, and they have made an enduring contribution to the Malawian economy.

At a press briefing in Lilongwe last week, CEO Kwengwere said the event aims at contributing towards increasing exports through awareness creation, building export readiness and awarding the best exporters across several categories.

He said the awards extend across industries, including rural and urban representation, adding that the event will serve as a celebration of the contribution exports have made to Malawi's GDP and forex earnings as well as providing the much needed export awareness platform through which critical players in the export business would be engaged in the discourse focusing on prevailing bottlenecks to exportation of Malawi's value added products and services.

The high-level event will attract key stakeholders in the export sector such as executives, high ranking government officials, trade finance institutions, development partners and entrepreneurs.