Kenya: City Hall Cleans Up CBD Using Road Sweeper Technology Truck

5 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government Environment team has continued to clean up the city using the road sweeper technology truck.

This is one of three (3) high-quality road sweeper trucks that Governor Sakaja Johnson has invested in, in order to bring order and dignity in the city.

The truck is fully equipped with garbage, dust collection bin, and cleaning system.

Said Environment Chief Officer, Hibrahim Otieno,

"This special operation vehicle is used to remove and collect garbage and dirt," Environment Chief Officer, Hibrahim Otieno stated.

The truck is widely used in mechanised cleaning and clearing operations, mainly at night and evenings. It uses a combination of scrub and high-pressure cleaning. We will continue to ensure the city and its environs are cleaned."

The roads currently being cleaned by the road sweeper tonight include Moi Avenue; Tom mboya Street, and Haileselasie Avenue

