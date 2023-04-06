Angola and Namibia Share Experiences in Mining, Oil Field

5 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — An Angolan delegation is bound for Windhoek, Namibia, to exchange experiences in the field of mining, mining cadastre and hydrocarbons.

Headed by minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, the delegation will hold a technical meeting to exchange experiences with the Ministry of Mining and Energy of Namibia.

The two-day event foresees the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Angola and Namibia in the field of mineral resources and hydrocarbons.

The parties will address issues such as the mining registry, legislation and tax regime for the diamond cutting industry, research and exploration of offshore diamonds, as well as exchange of experiences in terms of legislation and tax regime for uranium research and exploitation.

Technicians from the National Petroleum Institute (INP) also join the Angolan delegation, left Luanda on Wednesday.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.