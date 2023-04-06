Angola and Namibia Share Experiences in Mining, Oil Field

Luanda — An Angolan delegation is bound for Windhoek, Namibia, to exchange experiences in the field of mining, mining cadastre and hydrocarbons.

Headed by minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, the delegation will hold a technical meeting to exchange experiences with the Ministry of Mining and Energy of Namibia.

The two-day event foresees the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Angola and Namibia in the field of mineral resources and hydrocarbons.

The parties will address issues such as the mining registry, legislation and tax regime for the diamond cutting industry, research and exploration of offshore diamonds, as well as exchange of experiences in terms of legislation and tax regime for uranium research and exploitation.

Technicians from the National Petroleum Institute (INP) also join the Angolan delegation, left Luanda on Wednesday.