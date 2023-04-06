Angola: Portuguese Minister Highlights Steps Taken in Public Finance

Luanda — Portuguese Finance minister Fernando Medina Wednesday in Luanda praised the Angolan Government for the way it handles the public finance, stating that the European country greatly appreciate and acknowledge this effort.

Fernando Medina was speaking during the signing ceremony of the Technical Cooperation Protocol for the prevention and combat of money laundering and terrorist financing held in Muxima village, Luanda province.

The minister also highlighted the determination of Angola to always keeping the bonds of trust in the State-to-State relationship.

"For that very reason, we take this additional step of confidence in the joint work", said the Portuguese minister, referring to the increase of 500 million euros in the financing line for Republic of Angola, from 1.5 billion euros to 2 billion euros.

Fernando Medina also referred to the way, he described as very "clear", in which the Angolan Government set its priorities from the point of view of what needs to be done, such as human capital, infrastructure and diversification of the economy.

In turn, the Angolan minister of Finance, Vera Daves, said that the additional financing of 500 million euros will encourage the the Portuguese companies in the construction process of a "new Angola", expressing gratitude on behalf of the Angolan people.

Angola and Portugal enjoy strong historical ties of cooperation that have evolved in various fields, such as health, education, training, agriculture, environment, energy, water, justice, security and defence. NE/PPA