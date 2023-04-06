Angola: President Appoints New CEO of Geological Institute of Angola

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Wednesday appointed José Manuel as the new CEO of the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO).

President Lourenço terminated the previous board of directors of IGEO, which was chaired by Canga Xiaquivuila, and also integrated by administrator Elizabeth Cristina Gomes Botelho de Carvalho.

In a note from the Presidency's Office states that João Lourenço appointed Américo da Mata Lourenço Victorino and Elizabeth Cristina Gomes Botelho de Carvalho as IGEO administrators.

The Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO) has the mission of providing credible geological information to the State, investors and academia.

It is also tasked with executing and coordinating the geological mapping and the study of mineral resources, taking into account the character and the mining policy established by the Government. OHA / ADR