Angola: President Appoints New CEO of Geological Institute of Angola

5 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Wednesday appointed José Manuel as the new CEO of the Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO).

President Lourenço terminated the previous board of directors of IGEO, which was chaired by Canga Xiaquivuila, and also integrated by administrator Elizabeth Cristina Gomes Botelho de Carvalho.

In a note from the Presidency's Office states that João Lourenço appointed Américo da Mata Lourenço Victorino and Elizabeth Cristina Gomes Botelho de Carvalho as IGEO administrators.

The Geological Institute of Angola (IGEO) has the mission of providing credible geological information to the State, investors and academia.

It is also tasked with executing and coordinating the geological mapping and the study of mineral resources, taking into account the character and the mining policy established by the Government. OHA / ADR

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.