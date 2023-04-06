Kenya: United Democratic Alliance Dismisses Odinga's Demand for Externally Mediated Dialogue

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has accused Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga of frustrating the proposed parliamentary dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala said that the ruling party "will not accept any process that is outside the purview of the constitution or offends the law as established".

Malala in a statement on Tuesday said, Odinga's demand is "unreasonable" and a clear manifestation of the opposition leader's pursuit of extra-legal adventure to destabilize the country.

"Formation of any body, not legally recognized by the constitution or statute law amounts to living in utopia and broad daylight hallucination," he said.

"We as a party shall not accept any process that is outside the preview of the constitution or offends the law as established."

Not cowards

He was responding to Odinga's statement that President William Ruto's proposal for a parliamentary approach to address Azimio's concerns "may not serve its intended purpose".

Malala cautioned Odinga not to mistake the President's olive branch as a sign of cowardice.

The Azimio leader proposed a conversation outside the parliament's purview through a process akin to the 2008 National Accord brokered by former UN Secretary-General Koffi Annan following the disputed 2007 presidential election.

"This process we want it to be akin to the process that was led by Koffi Annan that it is going to have members of parliament but they are going to sit outside parliament they will negotiate and only take the final product to parliament as an accord which will then be passed by parliament," he said.

"We (Azimio) assure our people and Kenyans that our eyes are firmly on the ball, and reiterate that we shall go back to the people as the earliest sign of lack of seriousness by the other side," Odinga said.

He had earlier faulted Ruto for ignoring some of Azimio's demands in his statement when he proposed the formation of a bipartisan parliamentary committee to look into the opposition's concerns on the reconstitution of the electoral agency, IEBC.

Odinga threated the resumption of street protests if his demands are not met.