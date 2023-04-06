Kenya: Odinga Files Report on Alleged Attempt on His Life By Anti-Riot Police

Nairobi — Azimio leader Raila Odinga has filed a formal complaint with the police over alleged attempts on his life during anti-government protests in Nairobi's pipeline area.

Through his lawyer, Jackson Awele, Odinga claimed that during the procession towards Outering Road, the police disrupted a peaceful demonstration by indiscriminately lobbing teargas canisters, firing live ammunition and spraying pink-dyed water at his convoy, which provoked violent reactions from his supporters.

Awele argued that police ought to have provided and/or facilitated their safe passage and ensured order as by law required other than disrupt the protest.

Odinga's legal team further argued that police officers approached their client's vehicle and persistently fired approximately 10 rounds of live ammunition at it, indicating that their client was the actual target.

"A subsequent examination of our client's vehicle in the aftermath of the attack shows that the vehicle was skillfully targeted with our client as the actual target," Awele said.

Violent use of force

Odinga's lawyer went on to say that the "reckless and violent use of force" by the police during the demos on March 30 is well documented and within the knowledge of the police and the public at large.

Awele further argued that there is reasonable cause to believe that specific officers acting on the command of the Inspector General of the National Police Service and/or the State, "with malice aforethought, attempted to commit a felony, to wit; to cause the death of our client, an offence under the Penal code."

He pointed out that the conduct of the said Police officers against Odinga and the peaceful demonstrators amounted to misconduct contrary to the Police Act and the Independent Policing Oversight Act and accordingly warrant Independent inquiry by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), the police disciplinary arm.

On April 1 Siaya Senator, Oburu Odinga accused Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua of hatching a plot to assassinate his younger brother Raila.

The Senator alleged that Gachagua's statements on how to deal with the former Prime Minister had laid bare his intentions.

He lamented that the donor community was privy to the alleged assassination plot but had chosen to keep quiet.

Oburu warned the government against carrying out the assassination, saying that the country will not be the same.

National Assembly minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi said it was laughable that the US ambassador was fast in condemning the attacks on the media by the police and other goons while keeping quiet over the attempts on Odinga and other Azimio la Umoja leaders.

Siaya Senator James Orengo seriously condemned the atrocities meted out on Kenyans and Azimio leaders accusing President William Ruto of hypocrisy