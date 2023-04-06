Tanzania: PM Budget Priorities Arts, Sports

THE government has expressed its commitment to continue improving the country's sports infrastructure that ensures athletes play in a favourable environment to nourish their talents and bring pride to the country.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa revealed that when tabling the discussion of the report on the review of the implementation of government work for the year 2022/2023 and the direction of its work for the year 2023/2024.

During the parliamentary session, the Prime Minister said the government, recognising the importance of promoting culture, art and sports and therefore it will continue to implement various strategies to strengthen the sector, considering that the industry is the catalyst for developing Tanzanian culture, national identity, a great source of employment, improve health and contributes to national income.

He listed the priorities for 2023/2024; the government will continue coordinating in the arts, culture and sports sectors, including the programme for rehabilitating sports grounds in 56 schools in all regions of Tanzania Mainland.

Majaliwa continued: They will coordinate the arts and sports programme from the grassroots to higher levels, including the "Taifa Cup".

Adding, the PM said the government has continued to strengthen the culture and arts fund by enabling artists to develop their work by providing them with loans and entrepreneurial education.

Until February 2023, it has already provided loans worth 1.07bn/- to 45 artists and art stakeholders.

The loans have enabled the artists and art stakeholders to prepare quality works that can withstand competition in the art market.

The government will allocate areas for refreshment and recreation, build sports infrastructure and strengthen sports development at regional and district levels.

He also insisted on ensuring that the content creators' works of art and culture adhere to the values of society and the nation.

The government will continue to identify areas of cultural heritage and liberation in the regions and district councils to protect, preserve and develop those areas to raise cultural and liberation tourism in the country.

Prime Minister Majaliwa commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her tireless efforts and commitment to supporting the sports sector.

The Head of State recently incentivised the Tanzanian envoys in the Inter-club competitions by awarding 5m/- for every goal netted by Simba and Young Africans in the group stage matches.

"We have all witnessed Simba pocketing 50m/- Yanga bagged 45m/-.

I congratulate those clubs for reaching the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup quarter-final stage.

We hope those clubs and others participating in international competitions will continue striving and fighting to bring trophies home."

The sector is crucial as the 2021 report on the national economy, the arts, sports and entertainment sectors were among the fast growing sectors, with an average growth of 19.4 per cent and its contribution to the economy of 0.3 per cent.