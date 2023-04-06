Tanzania: Kongwa DC Advises Farmers to Use Agri-Technology

FARMERS in Kongwa District of Dodoma Region have been advised to abandon outdated traditional farming and go for modern methods to maximise productivity.

Kongwa District Commissioner (DC), Mr Remidius Emanuel, issued the advice during a one day training on improving output by using agricultural machines and increasing financial knowledge.

"Agriculture is currently the first agenda item for the government and that is why you will see a high-level effort to help farmers increase productivity," Mr Emanuel said.

He insisted that farmers should abandon their outdated mind sets and concentrate on adopting fresh perspectives that will spark an agricultural revolution in the country that will bore fruits.

The one-day training, which brought together more than 300 farmers, was organised by Equity for Tanzania (EFTA), a machinery lending company, in collaboration with Hughes Agricultural Tanzania, the tractors dealer.

"The quality agricultural education you get through our government officials and now from EFTA and Hughes is actually part of the government's crucial plan to make sure it works to spur change in the agricultural sector," The DC further said.

"In order to be successful in agriculture, you must direct your energy and wealth into the use of agricultural technologies for productive farming."

The DC said currently in Kongwa there are about 1000 various types of agricultural machines.

The EFTA Managing Director, Mr Nicomed Bohay, said that the training offered to farmers in various parts of the country in partnership with Hughes Agricultural Ltd aims to encourage practical education among farmers on how to effectively use various types of machinery and produce favourable results.

"We have farmers who, despite owning tractors, still lack good agricultural education, particularly about the best use of land and financial issues," Mr Bohay said.

Some farmers said that there have seen a big change in their agricultural activities after taking action and making a revolution in the use of agricultural tools.

"In the past, I only farm a very small area of about 20 acres and the yield was poor," Ms Salama Mohamed, one of the farmers, said

Ms Mohamed claimed that after conducting her long-term analysis, she came to the conclusion that the sort of farming she practices would prevent her from realizing a profit.

Ms Mohamed continued: "I chose to give up traditional farming and borrow a tractor, which really helped me alter my circumstances because I was able to cultivate nearly 200 acres and get a sizable harvest in just one season".

Livingston Amos, a farmer from Kibaigwa, said that he is currently enjoying farming because, through EFTA, he has been able to borrow a total of four tractors and now cultivating almost 1000 acres.