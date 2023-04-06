Ethiopia: Transport and Logistics, Tigray Region Officials Discuss Ways to Reopen Land Transport to Tigray

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics said its senior officials held a consultative meeting in with officials of the Tigray Regional State interim administration on ways to restart the land transport to the Tigray region.

Two State Ministers from the federal Ministry of Transport and Logistics led a delegation to the Tigray region where they held discussions with the leaders of the region's interim administration that has officially formed a cabinet of 27 on Wednesday.

Although an expensive and irregular air transport to the Tigray region resumed at the end of last year, and humanitarian agencies gained a better access to deliver the much needed aid, the Tigray region remained blockaded from land transport in all directions.

State Ministers Ber'eo Hassan and Denge Boru visited the state of the general transport facilities and infrastructure in the region with the leaders of the interim administration of the Tigray region.

Minister of State for Transport Sector of the Ministry Ber'eo Hassan stated that the discussion focused on re-establishing the institutions and reorganizing the capacities to enable the resumption of land Trappist to the Tigray region.

According to the Ministry, officials of the two sides have reached a consensus to design joint short, medium and long term plans and put them into practical activities as soon as possible.

Denge Boru, the Minister of State for Logistics at the Ministry, said that the delegation's stay in the regional state and the discussions they held were effective.

However, the Ministry said that extensive works will need to be done in the transport and logistics sector together with the newly established regional interim administration leaders, the transport office and other stakeholders. AS.