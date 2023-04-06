Kenya: Gachagua Urges Raila to Accept Parliamentary Process Proposed By President Ruto

Kwale — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday asked opposition leaders to stick to the bipartisan approach to their issues reiterating that Parliament was the right place to handle their concerns.

Speaking on Thursday at Africa Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa Ngarariga, in Limuru, Kiambu County during the consecration of holy oil, the DP said issues raised by opposition leaders could be handled in Parliament as indicated by President William Ruto.

"The President has extended an olive branch to them. They should go and discuss their issues in Parliament," said the DP.

He said it was unfortunate the leaders were threatening to go back to the streets despite being provided a better way to handle their concerns.

"We are going to have discussions within the confinement of the law unfortunately they want to go back to the streets," the DP noted.

He said the government was ready to protect lives and property in case street protests returned.

"No one will destroy property belonging to the people of Kenya," he said.

The DP reiterated that no amount of intimidation will derail the governments development agenda and that their focus was on improving the lives of Kenyans.

"We are fully focused on serving the people. I have been elected to serve and it is exactly what I am doing," he added.

The DP also took the opportunity to appreciate the support African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa gave them during the last elections.

He said the Church had come under huge pressure to support their opponents but stood firm behind them.

The DP promised the government's unwavering support for the Church saying it is critical for the nation's development.

On his part, the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa said they were ready for a a dialogue with their minority counterparts in Parliament as proposed by the Head of State.

"We are waiting for them in Parliament, and I will be leading the team from our side for the discussion," Ichung'wa remarked. - DPPs