Western Sahara: Prime Minister Chairs Government's Meeting

Shahid Al-Hafed — The Prime Minister, Member of the National Secretariat, Mr. Bushraya Hamoudi Beyoun, chaired yesterday, a government meeting devoted to discussing the government's annual program.

The Secretary-General of the Government, Mr. Mohamed Sheikh Mohamed Lahbib, explained to the media that the meeting is devoted to putting the final touches on the annual program of the government to be presented to the National Council.

Mohammed Sheikh Mohammed Lahbib added that the current situation is a priority in the government's program.

The meeting also discussed the government's internal system after the amendments that occurred in the previous meeting, in addition to discussing the plan of the advisory body to the Prime Minister regarding inspection and evaluation for the first quarter of the year 2023, which will begin from April 10 until May 10th 2023.

