Western Sahara: Prime Minister Chairs Government's Meeting

5 April 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shahid Al-Hafed — The Prime Minister, Member of the National Secretariat, Mr. Bushraya Hamoudi Beyoun, chaired yesterday, a government meeting devoted to discussing the government's annual program.

The Secretary-General of the Government, Mr. Mohamed Sheikh Mohamed Lahbib, explained to the media that the meeting is devoted to putting the final touches on the annual program of the government to be presented to the National Council.

Mohammed Sheikh Mohammed Lahbib added that the current situation is a priority in the government's program.

The meeting also discussed the government's internal system after the amendments that occurred in the previous meeting, in addition to discussing the plan of the advisory body to the Prime Minister regarding inspection and evaluation for the first quarter of the year 2023, which will begin from April 10 until May 10th 2023.

SPS 110/T

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.