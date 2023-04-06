South Africa: Grave Warnings From Snakebite Experts As Minister of Health Is Asked to Intervene in Antivenom Crisis

analysis

Trauma specialists, snakebite experts and emergency responders have asked the minister of health, Dr Joe Phaahla, to intervene in the ongoing snakebite antivenom crisis in South Africa and outsource production of the life-saving medicine if the country cannot continue producing it.

The National Snakebite Advisory Group (NSAG), appealed to the minister of health, Dr Joe Phaahla, in an open letter on Wednesday to intervene and ensure funding and emergency upgrades of equipment and backup power supply at the South African Vaccine Producers' (SAVP's) production plant.

SAVP falls under the National Health Laboratory Service and manufactures snake antivenom for sub-Saharan Africa including a polyvalent antivenom that can treat bites from the black mamba, green mamba, Jameson's mamba, Cape cobra, snouted cobra, (Egyptian cobra), forest cobra, gaboon viper, Mozambique spitting cobra, puff adder and rinkhals. It also makes a monovalent antivenom for boomslang bites and one for the bite of the saw-scaled viper found in countries north of South Africa.

Outsourcing

The letter urges the minister to consider outsourcing the production of snake antivenom for sub-Saharan Africa until the crisis is resolved.

"There is a serious risk of death from black and green mamba, Cape cobra and limb loss from other cytotoxic venomous snakes," the letter states. Cytotoxic venom causes necrosis of body tissue.

"While boomslang bites are less common, they require a specific antivenom. Children, in particular, are at high risk of poor outcomes from a snakebite. Patient medical management, hospital length...