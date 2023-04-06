Mauritius: VPM Dookun-Luchoomun Condemns Acts of School Violence

5 April 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, stressed on the collective responsibility of all parents, educators, schools/institutions, Non-Governmental Organisations and the community at large, in inculcating the right values to children so that they act responsibly.

VPM Dookun-Luchoomun was speaking, this afternoon, about the video recordings that captured the acts of violence against a student of the Mauritius Institute for Training and Development by four other students of the same institution, during a press conference held in Phoenix.

She vehemently condemned such violent behaviours by youngsters, particularly within school premises which she recalled are meant to be safe places for students. The VPM warned that her Ministry and all concerned authorities will not tolerate such acts, and will take the necessary punitive measures.

Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun expressed satisfaction as regards the prompt school suspension measure that has been taken by the Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr. Soodesh Satkam Callichurn, with regards to the improper conduct of the aggressors. She indicated that other authorities including the Child Development Unit and the Field Intelligence Unit are also investigating the matter.

Furthermore, the VPM informed that the victim is currently hospitalised and is receiving psychological support. The Ministry advocates a restorative practice and will therefore ensure that the four aggressors are also provided with psychological support, she added.

The VPM underlined that the onus is also on students to act responsibly and respectful among their peers. In addition, she stressed that the Students Behaviour Policy along with the panoply of school rules and regulations have been elaborated and are being instituted by schools to guide the proper conducts of students.

She recalled that the Ministry continuously sensitises students against violent behaviour through extensive campaigns in schools. On that score, she announced that the National Education Counselling Service of the Ministry will scale up their sensitisation campaigns in schools, to raise awareness on the proper code of conduct in schools and in society.

