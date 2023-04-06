Africa House and African Union to Host High-Level Forum on Accelerating Africa's Recovery and Development

Prominent African and US Leaders to Convene at Africa House Forum on During the World Bank Group Spring Meeting in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C., WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa House, the action platform for Africa, in collaboration with the African Union (AU) Mission to the United States, is excited to announce a morning Forum entitled "A Year of African Opportunities: Accelerating Africa's Recovery & Development" on April 12th, coinciding with the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meeting in Washington D.C. This event will unite distinguished leaders, experts, and influencers from the African continent and the United States to address Africa's most urgent issues and opportunities.

The Forum boasts an impressive roster of speakers, including H.E. Hilda Suka-Mafudze, African Union Ambassador to the United States; Dr. Hippolyte Fofack, Chief Economist & Director of Research and International Cooperation at African Export–Import Bank; H.E. Albert M. Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, African Union; and Prof. Landry Signé, Executive Chairman of Africa House, Executive Director of Thunderbird School of Global Management in DC, Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution, and Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum Regional Action Group on Africa.

Additional speakers will include economic and finance ministers, central bank governors, and members of the U.S. government. These esteemed leaders will explore two central themes: U.S.-Africa Relations and Economic Development and Trade.

The Forum's timing is particularly relevant, following Vice President Harris' recent Africa visit and the US-Africa Summit. Both the Vice President's trip and the Summit have underscored the importance of the US-Africa relationship. This Forum presents an unparalleled opportunity to delve further into Africa's challenges and opportunities, discussing ways to strengthen US-Africa relations and foster economic growth and trade between the regions. With the world's focus on Africa, this Forum is poised to be a pivotal moment in shaping the continent's future and the US-Africa relationship.

"We are excited to participate in this important Forum and discuss ways to promote economic growth and trade between the United States and Africa. This is a unique opportunity to exchange ideas and insights on how to accelerate Africa's recovery and development, and showcase the opportunities and potential of the continent," said H.E. Hilda Suka-Mafudze, AU Ambassador to the United States.

"We are thrilled to host this high-level Forum in collaboration with the African Union during the World Bank Group Spring Meetings," commented Nima Elmi, CEO of Africa House. "Our objective is to assemble the best and brightest minds to expedite Africa's recovery and development, and to highlight the continent's opportunities and potential."

"This Forum offers an unparalleled opportunity for distinguished attendees to exchange ideas and insights on accelerating Africa's growth and development," stated Prof. Landry Signé, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Africa House. "We anticipate a dynamic and engaging discussion that will help shape the continent's future."

Registration for the Forum is limited but now open to the public: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/africa-house-and-african-union-mission-to-the-united-states-of-america-63453163553

About Africa House

Africa House (Davos) is a platform to spearhead Africa's rising by bringing the best and brightest entrepreneurs, initiatives, and opportunities to leaders across industry and government. Africa House is powered by The Giving Back Fund as a non-profit project and supported by a team of experts that bring together a combined over 100 years of experience on the continent and leading African initiatives.