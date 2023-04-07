Kenya: Health Ministry Rules Out Cholera in Mukumu Girls Health Scare

Kakamega — The Ministry of Health has ruled out a possible Cholera Outbreak as the disease that afflicted students of Mukumu Girls High school.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha said preliminary patient samples tested at the Kenya Medical Research Institute laboratories in Kisumu tested positive for Amoeba and typhoid which are stomach diseases.

She said 108 cases of gastroenteritis were recorded leading to two deaths.68 of the patients were managed as outpatient while 40 were admitted.

The CS also ruled out suspicion of Marburg virus infection from both Mukumu Girls high school and Butere Boys high as she noted that Neighboring countries were battling the disease.

She said the field investigations pointed to possible water contamination at the water reservoir.

The environmental and specifically water and food samples have been collected for testing at the government chemist while other samples have been taken to the National Public Health Laboratory for further investigations.

CS Nakhumicha noted that the Government is bound to ensure that the affected schools reopen in a safe environment and in a timely fashion.

She said that a government multi agency team in a close collaboration with the county government will treat all water sources and improve sanitation facilities in all schools.

The Principal Secretary State Department of Basic Education Dr. Belio Kipsang who accompanied the CS asked schools across the country to work closely with the Ministry of Health.