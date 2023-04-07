Kenya: Two Injured After Clash Between Supporters of Embakasi West MP Mwenje and Predecessor Theuri

Nairobi — Two people were injured Wednesday following a clash between supporters of Embakasi West Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje and former area MP George Theuri at the constituency's CDF offices in Nairobi's Umoja 1 area.

According to a police report obtained by Capital FM News, Mwenje's bodyguard fired his gun during the scuffle, injuring two people.

One victim, Felician Obilo, aged 27, was shot in the left thigh, with the bullet exiting through the buttocks. The other victim, Eric Angawa, aged 22, sustained injuries to his right ear and lower abdomen.

The bodyguard was immediately disarmed and taken into custody by the police, pending arraignment in court.

The police recovered a Jericho pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition as evidence and found 5 spent cartridges of 9 mm at the scene.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at Mama Lucy hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.