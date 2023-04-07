Tunisia: New Electronic Vehicle Ownership Transfer Service to Be Launched On April 11, 2023

Tunis/Tunisia — A new electronic service for transferring ownership of private vehicles will be launched on April 11, 2023, the Prime Ministry announced.

The preparations for the launch of this new electronic service were at the centre of a meeting, on Wednesday, at the Kasbah, of Prime Minister Najla Bouden, with Minister of Communication Technologies, Nizar Ben Néji, and Minister of Transport, Rabi Majidi.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency of the Government, late this afternoon, this service will be launched via the portal e-bawaba.tn using the digital identity "e-houwiya".

On this occasion, Bouden affirmed the government's willingness to improve the digital transformation strategy by providing the appropriate digital infrastructure to develop digital services.

The prime minister said that this will simplify administrative procedures for citizens until the full adoption of the principle of electronic signature.

The vehicle ownership transfer contracting service is the first electronic contracting service between the citizen and the administration. This service does not require legalisation of the signature and allows citizens to conclude contracts for the purchase and sale of private vehicles online.

It is a secure and reliable procedure that requires the use of a digital identifier "e-houwiya" for both contracting parties, via the e-bawaba.tn portal