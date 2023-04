Tunis/Tunisia — US Monastir advanced to the second round of the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, officially named the 2023 King Salman Club Cup after defeating Fahmane of Yemen (4-0).

The goals were scored by Boubacar Traoré and Idriss Mhirssi, who both scored twice, respectively at the (36th-60th) and (71st-77th).

The second leg will be played on April 12 in Monastir.